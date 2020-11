Watch free movies and discuss them with others in the community through the Edgartown library’s Movie in Focus film group. This month’s feature is “After the Storm,” a comedy-drama about a father trying to reconnect with his son after a loss. View the film on Kanopy or Hoopla, then gather on Zoom to discuss it on Monday, Nov. 30, at 11 am. For details, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.