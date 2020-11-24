MVCS holds final license plate auction 

M.V. Community Services (MVCS) will hold its final low-number license plate online auction. Bidding will start at 9 am on Dec. 9, and close at 9 pm on Dec. 13.

In-demand plates up for bid in Auction No. 7 include: MV46, MV47, MV48, MV49, MV52, MV54, MV57, MV62, MV63, MV79, MV82, MV84, and MV92. Each plate will have a starting bid of $1,000, and plates will be awarded to the highest bidder.

You can register for the auction at the following link: mvcslicenseplate.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

Auction 7 will be the final low-number auction. To date, more than $400,000 has been raised from low-number auctions to benefit MVCS and other Island charities through the Driving the Future Fund.

The Martha’s Vineyard License Plate program benefits Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) and Island nonprofits. The program has generated more than $650,000 in revenue. Revenue generated from the program is used for funding the vital programs and a range of support services provided by MVCS. In keeping with the agency’s community-minded spirit, MVCS donates 20 percent of annual net proceeds to other Island nonprofits through the MVCS Driving the Future Charitable Fund, a collaborative effort between MVCS and the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard. Grants from this fund are used to support education and health and human services for youth and seniors on Martha’s Vineyard.