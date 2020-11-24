SSA announces ‘Sail into Imagination’ winners

1 of 6

The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority (SSA) has announced the winners of its fifth annual “Sail into Imagination” art contest for students in grades kindergarten through 12. The winning artwork will be showcased in a 2021 calendar, as well as displayed on the SSA’s website, and exhibited on board SSA ferries.

This year, the SSA added five new award categories: Best Use of Color, Most Innovative, Most Expressive, Most Imaginative, and Honorable Mention for the art submissions. A total of 18 winning entries were selected.

“The contest was a great opportunity for students to express their artistic sides even when their art classes were held remotely,” Kimberlee McHugh, the Steamship Authority’s marketing director, said in a press release. “As always, we are thankful to everyone who submitted an entry, and we are very excited for this year’s winners.”

A limited quantity of calendars will be available for pickup at a Steamship terminal beginning Nov. 30. Here is a complete list of 2021 calendar winners: