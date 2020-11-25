Climate Solution: Air-Source Heat Pumps Are THE Way!

You have seen them: metal boxes sitting outside houses with a grill on the front, and “mini-splits” inside houses that deliver heat or cool. Now that there are cold-climate units available, this is the most efficient way to heat, cool, and dehumidify your home or workspace. They are a key strategy to our meeting the goal of 100 percent renewable by 2040.

Cold-climate air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) facts:

The installation costs are less than that of a propane or oil-fired burner or furnace

They run more efficiently, and cost less to operate than oil or propane

They can replace your current heating (and cooling) system, or supplement it

It is key that you get a high-efficiency “cold climate” unit

These systems can be ducted or ductless. The ductless ones often use “mini-splits,” which are wall-hung; there are also floor and ceiling units.

For existing houses, replace or supplement your furnace or boiler with an ASHP. For new houses, installing an ASHP is the best choice.

And then there are REBATES!

Mass Save offers rebates — and if you heat 90 percent of your space with heat pumps, there is an additional rebate through the state Department of Energy Resources. And, you can get a 0 percent interest HEAT loan to pay for it. Get an energy assessment through the Cape Light Compact to access the loan; call 1-800-797-6699 to schedule.