Aquinnah town offices closed to the public

The Aquinnah town hall and town offices are closed to the public for the time being due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on the Island.

Individuals can call into the town offices and leave a message for administration and other town employees, but are not allowed to enter the offices except by appointment.

“It’s imperative we keep everyone healthy. As we saw the rise in COVID cases around the Island, we felt the need to shut the offices down and err on the safe side of things,” Aquinnah selectman Juli Vanderhoop said. “It’s just a strange and uncertain time for everyone, so we want to be really careful and not take any chances. Our feeling was that we should lead in the notion of encouraging people to not move around the Island as much and try to set that example.”

Call 508-645-2300 to reach the town offices.

Both Edgartown and Tisbury town halls are also open by appointment only.