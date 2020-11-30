SSA cancels some ferry trips

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch during the afternoon and evening of Monday, Nov. 30. Winds of between 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of between 50 mph and 60 mph, are forecast. The strongest winds are expected between 2 pm and midnight. Service disruptions are possible on all routes, according to the Steamship Authority.

The following trips on MONDAY 11/30/2020 have been canceled due to weather conditions.

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 3:45PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 5:00PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 3:45PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 5:00PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 5:20PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 6:15PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 6:15PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V KATAMA 6:30PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 7:15PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 7:30PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7:30PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 8:30PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V ISLAND HOME 8:30PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 9:30PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 9:45PM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven