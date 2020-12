To the Editor:

“Voices on Racism” was an inspired contribution by The MV Times to understanding race and racism, not just on the Vineyard, but in America. I read every piece — they were so well written — and appreciated the variety of voices and real experiences they reflected. But I’m sorry that the special section included no representative of the Jamaican community, an important group of immigrants of color to this Island. Will you give them a voice too? Thank you.

Anne Fuller

Oak Bluffs