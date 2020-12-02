Aquinnah sets special town meeting date

Aquinnah selectmen have set the town’s special town meeting date for Saturday, Dec. 19, at 5 pm at the Aquinnah town hall. The meeting was rescheduled from last month.

At their meeting Tuesday, selectmen also agreed to meet on Dec. 8 at 5 pm to discuss reducing the quorum for the meeting.

In other business, selectmen set the single tax rate at $6.39 per $1,000 valuation for fiscal year 2021. The tax rate was lowered from last year, when it was $6.81. The reduction was due to rising valuations of single-family homes, according to principal assessor Harald Schied.

Last fiscal year, the average family home in Aquinnah was valued at $1.3 million, resulting in a $9,000 tax bill.

In fiscal year 2021, tax bills are expected to rise 1.5 percent. The average family home is valued at $1.4 million, and will see a $9,152 tax bill.