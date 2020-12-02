Edey Foundation seeks grant applications

The Edey Foundation, founded by Maitland Edey of Seven Gates Farm, announces funds available for grants to Island nonprofit conservation organizations.

The purpose of the foundation is to provide money for conservation and environmental programs on Martha’s Vineyard. Submissions that relate to ongoing conservation, energy, education, and scientific studies are welcome. The foundation does not fund construction or building projects.

In 2020 the foundation gave approximately $80,000 to organizations on the Island for a range of activities, including education programs for the public and for schoolchildren, conservation advocacy, research, and waterbird protection.

Proposals are due Jan. 15 for funding in March.

For copies of the proposal guidelines, contact Beatrice Phear at beaphear2@gmail.com.