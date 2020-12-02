Microenterprise loans remain available for small businesses

The Resource Inc. (TRI) has funded more than 12 Island businesses at $10,000 each through the Microenterprise Forgivable Loan program, according to an email from TRI executive director Melissa Vincent. Funding is still available for another 10 to 14 Island-wide micro-businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses with five or fewer employees whose business owners also meet low- to moderate-household-income qualifications may apply via the website at trimicroeloans.org.

Completed applications with all supporting documentation will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.

Utilizing additional funding received by the CARES Act and through the towns’ Community Development Block Grant-CV, this program will help these businesses bridge the gap during this difficult time.

Interested parties may also contact Vincent via email at trimicroloans@gmail.com.