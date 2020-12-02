One more plea for symmetrical road

To the Editor:

You could say we are making progress on Beach Road. After all, most of the best trees are saved. It appears that also — though no one tells us — anything — actually including the press — what is going on, but it appears that MV Tile will not lose its parking, from the way the stakes marking the beginning of the shared-use path are placed.

So we may not have a crippling of commerce, and that is good, and we certainly will have shade trees, and that is fantastic.

But with the design as it presently stands, we will still have a dangerous intersection created, and no alternate route — not that it would work, the alternate route that is. So it is possible — likely — we will cripple or kill cyclists as a result of the MVC insistence on this plan and refusal to conduct a meaningful — or any — development of regional impact study.

But we could still build a symmetrical road, sidewalks on both sides. How about it?

Frank Brunelle

Vineyard Haven