Post Offices extend hours for holidays

The U.S. Postal Service is extending hours for two Island Post Offices on Saturdays during the holiday season. Both Vineyard Haven and Edgartown Post Offices will be open until 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 19.

“That’s more time to drop off holiday gifts for loved ones, pick up postage for those holiday cards, or take care of any shipping or mailing needs you may have,” the press release states. “We love the holidays, and can’t wait to show you why this is our season!”

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations, and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship. All mailing products can be found at store.usps.com/store/home.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations, the release states.