Help stuff an emergency vehicle full of donations

The police, fire departments of West Tisbury and the Tri-Town Ambulance crew are asking for your help this weekend to “stuff an emergency vehicle.”

“We are looking for donations of non-perishable food and winter coats,” a flyer put out by the departments’ states. It promises “contactless drop off.”

The emergency vehicle will be located at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building, 454 State Road, West Tisbury.

The drop off times are:

Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 8 pm

Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 am to 8 pm

For more information, contact Sgt. Garrison Vieira, 508-693-0020.