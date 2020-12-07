Motorist gunner penalized for bagging deer

The Massachusetts Environmental Police reported via Facebook Sunday that their department had assisted Aquinnah and Chilmark Police in investigating a motorist with an untagged deer.

“A brief investigation determined that the operator pulled over to the side of the road, exited his vehicle, and discharged a firearm, subsequently killing the animal,” the post states.

“The individual’s shotgun, license to carry, and hunting license, as well as the deer, were seized. The deer was donated to the Aquinnah Tribe. Additionally, the individual received a criminal summons for discharging a firearm within 500-feet of a dwelling, discharging a firearm within 150-feet of a public way, and possession of an untagged deer.”

Aquinnah Chief Randhi Belain and Chilmark Chief Jonathan Klaren couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.