Second phase pile driving complete in O.B.

The second phase of repairs to the Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal is on track to finish Dec. 20.

“The pile driving is complete and the 17 new piles have been cut to length,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times. “Crews are now working on fastening the piles to the pile caps and completing the replacing of the pile caps. Project is on target to be completed Dec. 20.”

The crane barge used by Coastal Marine Construction to drive the piles made a stop at Tisbury Wharf Wednesday before leaving the Vineyard.

The pile work at the Oak Bluffs terminal is part of a $752,524 repair contract awarded to Coastal Marine Construction. The same company executed a lighter repair project earlier in the year to get the terminal operational for the season.