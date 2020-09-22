O.B. terminal repairs 2.0 approved

In a 4-0 vote Tuesday morning, the Steamship Authority board approved a $752,524 contract for

the second phase repair work to the Oak Bluffs ferry terminal. The contract was awarded to Coastal Marine Construction of Canton, the same company that executed initial repairs on the terminal under a $267,524 contract. The other bidders for the second phase work were ACK Marine and General Contracting of Quincy with a bid of $902,500 and Robert B. Our of Harwich with a bid of $1,263,351.

SSA general manager Robert Davis told the board of 20 bid packages sent out only three were returned. Davis said the work Coastal Marine Construction will do consists of replacing approximately 30 pilings and 331 linear feet of piling caps, along with “miscellaneous” stringer repairs.

Coastal Marine Construction previously replaced 13 pilings and about 24 feet of piling caps at the terminal following the discovery of unsafe conditions along the pier. The work was done in a timely manner and was stopgap to ensure the terminal would be open for the summer. The work did not strengthen the pier to handle heavy freight vehicles and the SSA was forced to prohibit anything heavier than a pickup truck from crossing the terminal pier.

At the meeting, Nantucket representative Robert Ranney expressed concern winter weather would undo Coastal Marine Construction’s work.

“I’m concerned about the timing of this,” he said. “What’s the timeframe that we’re going to be going ahead with this?”

“They’ll start work following that terminal closing on the 20th of October,” Davis said, “and the contract includes completion of the work before year end and there is some liquidated damages in the contract as well.”

“Are we concerned about arriving in[to] next spring and the winter has damaged what we’ve just done?” Ranney asked.

“We’re concerned about the condition of the dock itself and whether we’d be experiencing even more damage to it without reinforcing it when we have a chance,” Davis said. “So we’re continuing to push through getting this done this year.”

“I agree,” Ranney said, “I think that was my position last spring.”

He went on to reiterate his fear about winter. “I just don’t want to get to next spring and find out that the money we’ve just spent and all the work we’ve just done is ruined [by] one or two winter storms.”

Mark Amundsen, director of marine operations, said in addition to the contract work, the budget for 2021 sets aside funds to “jacket” some of the piling to withstand heavy tractor trailers and help stave off future damage. He also said some decking repair work was slated.

Oak Bluffs selectman Brian Packish, who has been a sharp critic of the Steamship Authority in regards to the repair of the terminal pier, told The Times after the meeting that the terminal needs to be open on time in the spring.

“The Town of Oak Bluffs has made its position very clear,” he said. “The terminal needs to be open in the spring and needs to stay open as late as possible.

He described the terminal as a “massive driver” of the local economy at a time when “most of our businesses are hanging on by a shoestring.”

Next season, he said it was important for those businesses to recoup their pandemic losses and the losses associated with the terminal closure.

‘Next year is pretty much the most important opening ever,” he said.

Packish said he hopes Oak Bluffs business will rebound.

He described the reason the terminal previously reached such a dilapidated state as squarely the fault of the SSA. “The Steamship Authority missed the mark on this thing by lollygagging around,” he said.