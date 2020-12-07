16 new COVID-19 cases; Stop & Shop employee tests positive

Updated 12:20 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and five on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the hospital has tested 8,484 individuals with 254 positives, 8,223 negatives, and seven pending results. There are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Last week the Island reported 47 new cases. In the previous three weeks, the Island has reported 45, 63, and 62 cases respectively. What started out as a promising week of fewer cases turned out to be another week in what’s been a five-week spike on the Island.

As of Friday, TestMV, which tests asymptomatic individuals, has tested 24,447 individuals since it began testing in May. Of those, 107 have tested positive, 22,937 negative, and 1,403 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah is also conducting its own testing. Aquinnah has tested 346 individuals with zero positives, 343 negatives, and three pending results.

On Monday, Stop & Shop Director of External Communications & Community Relations Jennifer Brogan confirmed in an email that one associate at the Edgartown Stop & Shop has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have conducted an extensive deep cleaning of the entire store in strict accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local public health officials. The associate will not return to work until cleared as no longer contagious for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, any associates who had been in close contact with the affected associate will not return to work until they have self-quarantined for a period of 14 days, and we are continuing to insist that any other associates who feel sick at any time stay home,” Brogan wrote. “We currently do not have any other confirmed cases at our stores in Edgartown or Vineyard Haven.”

Stop & Shop is the latest business to report an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Last week, Waterside Market confirmed an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Waterside Market was closed Friday and La Soffitta was closed is closed 10 days.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health noted that 41 active cases are still being monitored by public health officials. These monitored cases all tested positive after Nov. 21. Public health officials have been unable to contact two cases that tested positive between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

This weekend’s new cases show the Island is entering its sixth week of a surge in cases following Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 268 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising or staying at high numbers. On Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,747 positive cases with a 5.34 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide continues to climb as well, with an estimated 57,304 active cases statewide. The state continues to see new deaths as well, with 48 reported Sunday, for a total of 11,004 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 81.

Updated to add information about the Stop & Shop case.