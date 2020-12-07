Tom Calloway Collection Art Sale is going on now

1 of 3

In 2017 I left a handwritten note under a stranger’s door wanting to know more about the sculptures visible from the road. Was a public sculpture park being created? A month later I heard from Tom Calloway and was thrilled to meet in person, four years after his home purchase on Lambert’s Cove Road, and to see the transformation he was up to outside.

He and his wife Cathy Carlson spent summers on the Vineyard. His collecting art went hand-in-hand with work, travel, and vacation. I was shocked to learn last weekend Tom had passed away in June 2019 of a brain tumor. The home has been sold and if you’re lucky you can snag affordable art from Tom Calloway’s Collection Art Sale. Prices range from $20 for a vintage framed poster and up. Twenty percent of all proceeds are being donated to the Island Housing Trust.

There are framed paintings, both indoor and outdoor sculptures, clocks, rugs, posters and a 1960 Triumph TR3A. You can see everything but the car online at tomgallowaycollection.com. If you are interested in one of the pieces, send an email with the inventory, number, price, and your contact details to gallowaycollection@gmail.com. Someone will respond to you promptly. All pieces must be picked up on Martha’s Vineyard by December 10th.