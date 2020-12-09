12 Days of Shopping

1 of 12

The Christmas season, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are upon us, and this year shopping local seems like a win-win option. Your dollars support Island businesses and artisans, as well as some craftspeople from countries far away. There are pop-ups and shops galore all around the Island, and we’ve listed a dozen of them here. Most include handmade gifts from Island artisans, as well as from around the world. From pottery made in Oak Bluffs to scarves from Haiti and Native crafts from Aquinnah, you’ll find at least 12 opportunities to find the perfect gifts.

Stefanie Wolf Designs

12 North Water St., Edgartown

Open daily, 11 am-5 pm

stefaniewolf.com

Your one-stop shop for artisan jewelry, handmade on-Island. Here you’ll find glass-beaded bracelets, tote bags, and gemstone jewelry galore. You can even pick up a face covering or two, complete with colorful mask chains. Visit the website for a full holiday gift guide.

Kate Feiffer at Edgartown Books

44 Main St., Edgartown

Open daily, 10 am-6 pm

katefeiffer.com

Kate Feiffer’s holiday cards are the perfect companion to any gift, whether you’re wishing a loved one “a better 2021” or just passing along some “peace.” Cards are 5 by 7 inches, and blank inside, so you can add whatever message feels right. Do your shopping over at Edgartown Books or online through Feiffer’s website.

Featherstone Holiday Gift Show

30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs

Open daily through Dec. 16, 12-4pm

There’s a little something for everyone at this annual gem. Shop everything from paintings and pottery to pet supplies and stocking stuffers. You’ll support local artists with every purchase.

World Market Holiday Shop

Capawock Theater, Vineyard Haven

Open daily, 10 am-5 pm

This holiday pop-up encourages us to shop global, with handmade goods from the countries Haiti, Tanzania, India, Palestine, and Zambia. Support our community and others while getting your holiday shopping done.

Rainy Day

66 Main St., Vineyard Haven

Open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 am-6 pm, and Sunday 10 am-5 pm

rainydaymv.com

You can’t go wrong with this Island favorite. Rainy Day has a huge assortment of items, be they lotions and soaps, candles and home goods, or toys and knickknacks. Plan to stay and shop a good while.

Tisbury Toy Box

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven

Open daily, 10 am-5 pm

tisburytoybox.com

The Tisbury Toy Box is a gift go-to, especially if you’re shopping for a couple of kiddos. This Island staple is fully stocked with outdoor games, arts and crafts materials, and toys for the toddler too. Even adults can find something for themselves here, with an inventory of puzzles and board games.

Heather Gardens

377 State Road, West Tisbury

Open daily, 10 am-5 pm

Interested in pop-ups? Why not get started with 17 at once? That’s right, Heather Gardens is hosting 17 pop-up shops, Island Made Holiday Gifts, through Christmas Eve. Here you’ll find offerings from SRS-Grunden Pottery, Janet Messineo’s horseshoe crab designs, books by Cynthia Riggs and Alice Early, textiles by Suzy Zell, Linda Alley’s homemade jams, and many more. Chances are, there’s something here for everyone on your list.

Middletown Nursery

680 State Road, West Tisbury

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 am-5 pm, Thursday 8 am-7 pm, and Sunday 10 am-3 pm

Stop by the Middletown Nursery holiday shop to find festive goods, ornaments, and decor in all shapes and sizes. The smells of balsam and fir are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Salt MV at Pandora’s Box

4 Basin Road, Chilmark

Open Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday, 10 am-sunset

Shop vintage clothing, knit hats, leather goods, and more at this seasonal pop-up. You’re sure to find a gift or two with their supply of unique, locally made products.

Salt Rock Chocolate Co. at Menemsha Deli

24 Basin Road, Chilmark

Open Wednesday and Saturday through Dec. 19, 12-4 pm

Give the sweetest gift you can this season with Salt Rock Chocolate Co. Shop their popular ABC (almond butter crunch) chocolate, or opt for a variety gift box with a bit of everything.

Martha’s Vineyard Made

29 Main St., Vineyard Haven

Showroom open by appointment

marthasvineyardmade.com

Hoping to do your holiday shopping online this year? Martha’s Vineyard Made encourages it! Shop an assortment of artisan goods, all made on-Island. From Michael Blanchard photography books to Flatpoint Farms goat milk soap, MV Made gives the gift of options, all of which can be shipped locally, across the country, and beyond.

Northeast Indigenous Holiday Market

Online at facebook.com/groups/NIAHM/

Runs through Dec. 11

Embrace this unique year with a unique shopping experience. This brand new, online-only market comes to us thanks to the efforts of the Aquinnah Cultural Center and the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance. Here you’ll find goods handcrafted by Native artisans, including unique jewelry, intricate artwork, and various accessories. To find the market, visit their Facebook page and send a request to join the group.