2020 schedule: 39th annual Christmas in Edgartown

0
— Josh Robinson-White

Thursday, Dec. 10

8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

Friday, Dec. 11

8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

11 – 11:30 am
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

12:30 – 1 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

6 – 8 pm
Lighting of the Lighthouse, Bettini Restaurant

Saturday, Dec. 12

8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

11 am – 1 pm
Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt, Point B Realty

11 am – 1 pm
Holiday Dog Show, mini park

11 – 11:30 am
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

12 – 1:30 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

12:30 – 1 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

2:30 – 4 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

Sunday, Dec. 13

8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

11 am – 1 pm
Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt, Point B Realty

12 – 1:30 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

2:30 – 4 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR