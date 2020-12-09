2020 schedule: 39th annual Christmas in Edgartown

Thursday, Dec. 10
8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run
9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction
10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery
Friday, Dec. 11
8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run
9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction
10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery
11 – 11:30 am
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
12:30 – 1 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
6 – 8 pm
Lighting of the Lighthouse, Bettini Restaurant
Saturday, Dec. 12
8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run
9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction
10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery
11 am – 1 pm
Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt, Point B Realty
11 am – 1 pm
Holiday Dog Show, mini park
11 – 11:30 am
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
12 – 1:30 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light
12:30 – 1 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel
2:30 – 4 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light
Sunday, Dec. 13
8 am – 5 pm
Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run
9 am – 9 pm
MV License Plate Holiday Auction
10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery
11 am – 1 pm
Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt, Point B Realty
12 – 1:30 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light
2:30 – 4 pm
The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light