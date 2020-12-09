2020 schedule: 39th annual Christmas in Edgartown

Thursday, Dec. 10

8 am – 5 pm

Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm

MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm

Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

Friday, Dec. 11

8 am – 5 pm

Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm

MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm

Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

11 – 11:30 am

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

11:45 am – 12:15 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

12:30 – 1 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

1:15 – 1:45 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

6 – 8 pm

Lighting of the Lighthouse, Bettini Restaurant

Saturday, Dec. 12

8 am – 5 pm

Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm

MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm

Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

11 am – 1 pm

Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt, Point B Realty

11 am – 1 pm

Holiday Dog Show, mini park

11 – 11:30 am

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

11:45 am – 12:15 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

12 – 1:30 pm

The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

12:30 – 1 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

1:15 – 1:45 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Ride, Harbor View Hotel

2:30 – 4 pm

The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

Sunday, Dec. 13

8 am – 5 pm

Teddy Bear Trot and Virtual Fun Run

9 am – 9 pm

MV License Plate Holiday Auction

10 am – 6 pm

Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

11 am – 1 pm

Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt, Point B Realty

12 – 1:30 pm

The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light

2:30 – 4 pm

The Trustees’ Christmas at the Light, Mytoi to Cape Poge Light