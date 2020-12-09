Aquinnah: Kate Taylor’s recording project

The wind around here has been doing me in lately. I recognize that part of life here on an island and especially in Aquinnah, comes with wind. There are some winds I quite like. For instance, when you walk down Lobsterville Beach and the wind comes at you from the side and clears your head as you walk. It gets in there and scours out every unnecessary thought until you’re left with just what you need. I like that. I know the sailors, windsurfers, and kite surfers love the winds that make them fly over the water. There’s a network of them, and when the wind starts up, so do the phone calls and texts, “What’s it blowing on Lobby?” “What’s it blowing on the pond?” Those are fun winds. Sometimes, though, the wind takes a menacing tone, threatening destruction and loss. It has felt like that lately. There was a stretch of three days last week where it felt like the wind never stopped. It just kept at it, reminding us not to get too comfortable, reminding us we are never in charge in the way we think we are.

There are still many ways to shop local this season. Joan LeLacheur is having open studio visits by appointment, come see her ocean jewelry and mosaic tiles. Her studio is located at 42 Old South Rd. in Aquinnah, and you can call 508-645-9954 to schedule an appointment. The Northeast Indigenous Artist Holiday Market, an online market featuring amazing work by many of your neighbors, is up and running on Facebook just until Dec. 11. Salt Rock Chocolate is taking holiday orders now at saltrockchocolate.com. Juli Vanderhoop is also taking holiday orders at Orange Peel Bakery, call 508-645-2025.

Pathways Gathering Space will not be presenting live events in Chilmark this season, but the space is available to artists who need a place to rehearse and create. They are also presenting new work on their social media pages and via their website. If you are interested in creating new work, or posting work that you have, contact them at 508-645-9098.

Kate Taylor is back in the studio with an old friend that she hasn’t worked with in 50 years. Peter Asher worked with Kate on her first album, “Sister Kate.” They have not had the chance to work together again until now. They are hard at work on Kate’s new album. This album is being made possible through crowdfunding. If you would like to help support this project (and reserve your cd or digital copy) go to indiegogo.com/projects/kate-taylor-and-peter-asher-recording-project#/.

If you are feeling the need to decorate and create for the holidays, Morrice Florist in Vineyard Haven is selling evergreen holiday wreath kits. You can purchase them in the store or order online. For $45 you get a 10-inch grapevine wreath form, foraged Vermont evergreens, pinecones, berries, wire, and beautiful ribbons. Due to the pandemic, they will not be offering a class on wreath-making this year, but a quick tutorial will be available via email for those that would like some guidance. You can go to morriceflorist.com to order, or call 508-693-0392. In even better news, they are raffling off a year of flowers with every purchase you make in the shop. So, your holiday wreath kit could lead to fresh flowers for your home next year.

Hanukkah starts Dec. 11! Happy Festival of Lights to all who celebrate. Congratulations to Tiffany Vanderhoop, whose hand-beaded earrings were featured in Vogue magazine! You can purchase Tiffany’s work at the aforementioned indigenous market and via her website, huckleberrywoman.com. Happy birthday to Chris Manning who celebrates on Saturday.

