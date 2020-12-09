Chilmark: Holiday cooking and baking

With storm surge come surfers of all varieties, and if you get to Squibby the hour before sunset, you’re assured of watching an inspiring cold weather water show. Holiday lights have gone up on North Tabor’s farm stand, plus they’ve stocked up on organic staples. Mermaid Farm is stocked with lots of goodies, besides their yogurts, milk, and cheeses. Beetlebung Farm is also open.

I finally picked up my pork CSA from Jan Buhrman, and I have been enjoying the sausages and pork chops cooked with Asian pear that had been marinated for a few weeks in apple and pear liqueurs. My big discovery last week was making riced parsnips, a super quick and easy starch alternative, that easily rivals riced cauliflower. If you’re looking for a new latke recipe, try Joan Nathan’s Outermost Inn-inspired recipe from last week’s NYT, see bit.ly/recipelatke.

The Sunday, Dec. 13, Trustees Brickyard Hike has been cancelled.

Chilmark Tavern continues to offer Dinner to Go on Fridays through Mondays from 5 to 7:45 pm. Call 508-645-9400, or order online at chilmarktavern.com. Plus take-out and gift certificates are available from Menemsha Fish Market. Check their daily specials.

The Simon Gallery’s outrageous sale, open by appointment, has Peter Simon 2021 calendars, books, posters, vintage prints, and more, plus lots of yarn for knitters. Visit petersimon.com and ronnisimon.com for the latest sale information. Call Ronni at 508-325-2242, or email ronni@ronnisimon.com.

Shop Menemsha pop-ups: Salt MV at Pandora’s Box is open on Wednesdays, and on Fridays through Sundays from 10 am to sunset through Christmas. Open weekends 12 to 4 pm is Creekville Antiques. Salt Rock Chocolate Company is open at the Menemsha Deli on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 12 to 4 pm (or until sold out), through Dec. 19. See saltrockchocolate.com/menu. The Ruel Gallery is open weekends 11 am to 4 pm through Christmas, see ruelgallery.com and nettiekent.com. For appointments, info@ruelgallery.com or 508-955-9057. Shop online or call for an appointment with photographer Benjamin McCormick, benjaminmccormick.com. Virginia Jones Focsle Locker is open weekends, stocked with a treasure trove of vintage sweaters, cards, and great books. Scott McDowell’s Copperworks the-copperworks.com to be open all year.

Peaked Hill Studio continues online Kaiut Yoga classes five times a week, or join the Foot Workshop on Tuesdays from 11:30 am to 12 pm though Dec. 22, and/or Thursdays from 8:15 to 8:45 am through Dec. 24. See PeakedHillStudio.com.

Join the Chilmark library’s Saturday, Dec.12, Sweet Cookbook Club from 6 to 7 pm, to discuss Apollonia Poilâne’s “Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery,” located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 6 pm, join Luanne Johnson, director and wildlife biologist at BiodiversityWorks, for a screening and discussion of “Birders: The Central Park Effect,” and the annual Christmas Bird Count. Pick up a Take and Make craft kit on Thursdays from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last. For program Zoom links, write Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org. For library information, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

Pathways has space for rehearsals and taped performances using mandated safe practices. Please call to reserve a time or to present something on Pathways website pages and Facebook, or to talk about video taping or Zoom recording your presentation. For the Virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series Zoom link, write PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com, or call 508-645-9098.

Shop at Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff’s pottery shop, open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com. Artist/writer Ingrid Goff-Maidoff has opened Tending Joy Artisan Shop: Books, Cards and Gifts, 697 State Road, West Tisbury, open Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm or by appointment.

The Chilmark Church Sunday 9 am services continue on Zoom, info at chilmarkchurch.org.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them, and anything COVID or town related, at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.