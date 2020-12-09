Edgartown: Holiday town events

My goodness, we had quite the storm this weekend, didn’t we? The rain was endless but at least it wasn’t snow. In my opinion, that is a big win. I pretty much treated it like a snow day nonetheless and did pretty much nothing all day. I slept late, did a little reading, and watched “Trial 4” on Netflix all day. I did do some laundry and cleaned the house so I wouldn’t have to do that on Sunday, but it was kind of nice to play the lazy sod all day. It’s not generally in my nature. I could get used to it. I better start playing the lottery if I want to do that more than once in a great while. I hope many of you got to stay inside, warm and dry as well and that no one suffered any flooding or damage with all that water.

So Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center is offering up something new called Journey with the Herd. This is a two-hour customized, non-riding Equine Assisted Learning experience. With a group of family, friends, or colleagues, you can enjoy the horse farm and connect with the horses in a COVID-safe environment. Your journey can be about connecting with family, adapting your business, or becoming your best self. This two-hour journey costs $400 for up to eight people. A special Island rate of $300 is available. You can also customize your journey at additional costs. You can add time, include a mounted portion for experienced horse people, or even stay in their farmhouse, with yoga and catered meals. Call Misty Meadows at 508-338-7198 or email them at info@mistymeadowsmv.org. This seems like an intriguing experience and a fun holiday gift.

A modified Christmas in Edgartown is on for this coming weekend. There are a number of events planned, from sales to scavenger hunts to a 50/50 raffle to a virtual Teddy Bear Trot to a virtual storytime with Santa, plus much more. For details of events and times, you can check out Christmas in Edgartown website. Please try to shop locally and support our local businesses who are doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic. So many of them do a lot for our community with donations and fundraisers and more. This is a great time for us to give back.

As part of Christmas in Edgartown weekend, The Edgartown Police are up to their annual good deeds with their Stuff a Bus campaign. On Saturday, Dec. 12, between 10 am and 4 pm, the police will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Red Stocking Fund in the parking lot at the bottom of Main Street a/k/a the Yacht Club parking lot. Legos, action figures, baby dolls, sports equipment, and bikes are some of the most requested items. They cannot accept electronic devices. If you cannot make it to Christmas in Edgartown, donations can be dropped off at the Police Department as well. Please call 508-627-4343 for more information.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my friend Sarah Vail on Dec. 7, former Edgartown boy Gary Ellis on Dec. 8, Edgartown School music teacher Laura Walton on Dec. 9, Galen Brew Brown and Dave Pizzano on Dec. 10, and Alley Ellis and Cindy Andrews on Dec. 10.

I have to tip my hat to Waterside Market and La Soffitta, who, like Cronig’s and a few other businesses, hopped on social media right away last week to announce that they were closing and deep cleaning due to a positive COVID case within their staff. No drama. No secrecy. No problems. I think it is a tribute to them that they were so upfront in reporting it and getting the word out there. I talked to the Board of Health, as Amelia had eaten at Waterside two days in a row and was concerned about her exposure and was assured that her risk was minimal due to masks and short contact time.. I commend any and all who share positive cases so that we can all be proactive in our care, of ourselves and others.

Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate this important holiday. This year it starts on Dec. 10 and continues through Dec. 18. Hanukkah Sameach.

Have a great week. Enjoy Christmas in Edgartown. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Stay safe.

