Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, 2020

CHILMARK

Nov. 30, You Dirty Rat LLC sold 265 North Rd., a lot on Gosnold’s Way and Brickyard Beach to Matthew Harris and Jessica Harris for $6,600,000.

Nov. 30, Daniel J. Santaniello and Michelle Santaniello sold Lot 34 High Meadow Ln. to George Sourati for $700,000.

Nov. 30, Roseline Glazer, trustee of the Roseline Glazer 2007 Revocable Trust, and Jacob Gabriel Glazer, trustee of the William Glazer 207 Revocable Trust, sold 100 Beach Plum Ln. to Magic Vineyard LLC for $6,731,000.

Dec. 2, Mahsa R. Noble sold 6 Post Oak Rd. to Elizabeth B. Burnett and Charles L. Glerum for $2,920,000.

Dec. 3, Malcolm M. Walsh sold beach lots on Thumb Cove to Corson Ellis and Constance Ellis for $275,000.

Dec. 4, Sarah G. Khedouri sold a lot on Quansoo Beach to Charles L. Glerum and Elizabeth B. Burnett for $350,000.

EDGARTOWN

Nov. 30, Reiner G. Fenske and Caroline B. Fenske sold 8 Herring Creek Rd. to 8 Herring Creek Road LLC for $1,450,000.

Dec. 1, Rosemary McNulty sold 15 Meadow Ave. to 15 Meadow Avenue LLC for $250,000.

Dec. 3, Jaclyn Matarazzo, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elena L. Debiccari a/k/a Eleanor L. Debiccari sold 56 Herring Creek Rd. to Ryan C. Welch and Angela M. Welch for $960,000.

Dec. 4, John J. Farrington Jr. and Cynthia Farrington sold 47 Holly Bear Ln. to Claire Kozlowski and Joseph Kozlowski for $570,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Nov. 30, William C. Sullivan and Kira L. Sullivan sold 31 New York Ave. to Chimene Liburd for $1,455,000.

Nov. 30, Gibson & Quincy LLC sold 77 Tuckernuck Ave. and 75 Tuckernuck Ave. to Alana Dillon and Jeremy Cheriton Coles for $825,000.

Dec. 3, Melissa Thomas sold 12 Puritan Dr. to Fred Collins and Kristin Collins for $800,000.

Dec. 4, William Bradford Moore, Elizabeth Carney Moore and Christopher Ronald Moore sold 53 Harthaven Rd. to Todd Steven Mingo and Kimberly Quarles Mingo for $665,000.

TISBURY

Nov. 30 Dana Hodson, trustee of 13 Bernard Circle Nominee Trust sold 13 Bernard Cir. to Sarah A. Swift and Christine A. Swift for $475,000.

Nov. 30, Angela S. Fullin sold 269 State Rd. to Thomas J. McLaughlin and Dawn S. McLaughlin for $585,000.

Dec. 1, Alexander W. Bendavid a/k/a Alexander W. Ben David and Alexandra Kral sold 92 Spring Hill Rd. to Laura Geraghty for $715,000.

Dec. 2, Candace A. Nichols, Commissioner appointed by Anderson Irrevocable Vineyard Trust sold 23 Beach St. ext. to Dockwood LLC for $452,000.

Dec. 3, Mark P. Young sold 299 Greenwood Ave. to You’ve Got A Friend Inc. for $500,000.

WEST TISBURY

Nov. 30, Virginia Yans-McLaughlin sold 129 Great Plains Rd. to Mauricio Gomez and Stephanie L. Gomez for $745,000.

Nov. 30, Alex Alexander sold 20 Flint Hill Rd. to Erin Hegarty and Edward Calnan for $2,495,000.

Nov. 30, Jeffrey Horenstein sold 1081 State Rd. to Gabrielle Chronister and Tyler Chronister for $650,000.

Dec. 1, Robert D. Luskin and Charlotte Fallon sold 653 Edgartown Rd. to Jude Rowe and Richard Rowe, trustees of the Rowe 2016 Revocable Trust, for $1,600,000.

Dec. 2, Sandhurst MV LLC sold 279, 281, 283 and 285A Lamberts Cove Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $3,885,000.

Dec. 4, VCJ Property LLC sold 133 Indian Hill Rd. to Robert Myhill and Sarah Myhill for $1,850,000.