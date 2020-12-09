Religious Services

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish

Visit goodsheperdmv.com, or call 508-693-0342

Christmas Eve

St Elizabeth’s Church: Morning Prayer, Daily Mass, and Rosary, 7:45 – 8:30 am

Good Shepherd Parish Chapel: Mass with First Communion, 3 – 4 pm

St. Augustine’s Church: Mass in English, 5 – 6 pm

St. Augustine’s Church: Mass in Portuguese, 7 – 7:45 pm

St Elizabeth’s Church: Mass in English, 7 – 8 pm

Christmas Day

St. Augustine’s Church: Mass in English, 9 – 10 am

St Elizabeth’s Church: Mass in English, 11 am – 12 pm

St Elizabeth’s Church: Mass in Portuguese, 7 – 7:45 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Vineyard Haven

Musical Hanukkah Celebration

Friday, Dec. 11, 5:30 pm online

Visit mvhc.us, or call the Hebrew Center for more information, 508-693-0745

Quaker Meeting

Every Sunday, 10 am

Call 508-627-8536 for the Zoom link.

Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard

Celebration of Light

Dec. 13, 4:30 pm

Email u.society.mv@gmail.com, or call 508-693-8982, for the Zoom link to join the Rev. Vicky Hanjian and members of the UUSMV Worship Committee.

Winter Solstice Celebration

Dec. 20, 11 am

Email u.society.mv@gmail.com, or call 508-693-8982, to gather on Zoom for songs and rituals with Rebecca Gilbert and Sam Greene.

Vineyard Assembly of God

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Dec. 24, 7 pm, and live streamed on the church’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/vineyardag. For details, visit vineyardag.com, or call 508-696-7576.

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Edgartown

Sunday Services

Through Advent, the church offers half-hour services with music that can be accessed every Sunday morning on YouTube by entering “St Andrews—Edgartown” into the YouTube search box.

Christmas Service

Available for viewing on YouTube during the day on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24. It will feature a sermon by our Diocesan Bishop, the Right Rev. Alan Gates. The church will be decorated, and musician Griffin McMahon will offer fine organ renditions of traditional Christmas hymns, together with a young vocal soloist. For more information, visit standrewsmv.org, or call 508-627-5330.

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

All services are remote. The Zoom links can be found on the homepage, wtcongregationalchurch.org, or call 508-693-2842.

Sunday Services

Second, third, and fourth Sunday of Advent, 10 am

Advent Evensong – Contemplative Services

Wednesdays, Dec. 2, 9, and 16 at 5:30 pm

Annual Christmas Faire

Saturday, Dec. 12, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm

Wreaths, table arrangements, door decor, Christmas cards, and a raffle. Located at the First Congregational Church, corner of Music St. and State Rd., masks required.

Christmas Lessons and Carols

Prerecorded service available on Dec. 24 that can be watched at any time.

Grace Episcopal Church

Sundays in Advent

Online at 10 am – click the ‘Worship’ link on the website, graceepiscopalmv.org. An Advent calendar is also available on the church’s website or as an app, m.appbuild.io/adventca.

Christmas Eve

Outdoor in-person Communion Services at 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, and 7 pm, subject to state and diocesan guidelines. To reserve a space, call the parish office at 508-693-0332. There will also be a pre-recorded online service on their website, graceepiscopalmv.org.

Christmas Day

Outdoor in-person Communion Services at 9 am and 10 am, subject to state and diocesan guidelines. To reserve a space, call the parish office at 508-693-0332. The Episcopal Churches of the Cape and Islands’ pre-recorded Festival of Lessons and Carols will be available on their website.

First Baptist Church, Vineyard Haven

Christmas Eve service at 7 pm

508-693-1539, firstbaptistchurchvineyardhaven.org.