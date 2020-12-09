What’s happening at the West Tisbury library

On Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 pm, the M.V. Modern Quilters Guild will meet online. Email Katherine at longkat@comcast.net for more information and the Zoom login. This group meets weekly and is always open to new members.

Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom on Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 2 pm, join the library for “Broadway Dance Through the Ages,” an online dance class with Hallie Brevetti. This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warm-up, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Think of it as a workout class for musical theatre buffs. Available to all body abilities. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes. At 4 pm, join the library for a virtual book talk with author Ken Langer and publisher Merrill Leffler, featuring Ken’s newly released novel, “A Nest for Lalita.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

Children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a virtual winter-themed storytime to welcome the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 am. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed for children ages 2 to 5. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 7 pm, join Niki Patton for virtual Writers Read. This event features community members reading short original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. Critique to follow reading is optional. Sign up to be a reader or listener at this event by emailing Patton at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, the library will host an “Among Us” gaming get-together on Zoom for teens ages 12 and up. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 5:45 pm, join the library’s virtual watercolor class for kids ages 7 to 14. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 8 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, the Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason will lead online Adult Community Dance Class. All levels are welcome. This will be the last dance class of the year. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. From 11 am to 12:30 pm, the library will offer Senior Tech Help on the porch. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Appointments are required. Contact 774-447-4419 or rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. From 1 to 3 pm, public computers will be available for use on the library porch. Printing and scanning will be available. Computers will be sanitized between uses. Book a 15-minute time slot by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Also note that viewers can take a look at the latest art show featured on the West Tisbury library’s virtual gallery, “Through a Lens III.” This is a community photography exhibit that will be displayed throughout the month of December, and it includes the work of 31 local photographers of all ages, both amateur and professional. View this exhibit at wtlibraryvirtualgallery.org.