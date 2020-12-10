To the Editor:

In my time spent teaching reading to adults, I have found that there are foreign words that are not always common to me. So familiar to some that it comes to them as a surprise these words are foreign. I want to share these with you: nom de plume, bonanza, a la carte, a la mode, fait accompli, bona fide, gratis, ad hoc, ex officio, faux pas, prima donna, smorgasbord, denouement, alma mater, auf Wiedersehen, and pro bono.

No, I did not take that foreign language course that was offered. No, I did not assume that you did either. I do know that this short list is a gift to someone and I hope it is you. With Google at your side, have fun so that we can be on common ground.

Anne Nevin

West Tisbury