Abby Ann Patterson peacefully passed away on December 6th, 2020, at her home in Vineyard Haven surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Abby was born in Princeton. New Jersey to Henry Stuart Patterson II and Suzanne Virden Patterson. She attended Stuart Country Day School in Princeton. The Patterson Family enjoyed summers and countless holidays at their beloved home in West Tisbury.

Abby graduated from Kirkland College in upstate NY. In 1979 after traveling and following her love of learning, Abby returned to Martha’s Vineyard as a year-round resident. Returning to her roots she worked for Poole’s fish market and pursued her compassion of supporting the Martha’s Vineyard Community by volunteering as an EMT. Abby was married in 1981, and she started a family farm on North Road in West Tisbury. She always was a devoted lover and rescuer of animals, both wild and domestic. She was an avid reader who loved a good book with a warm cup of tea. Abby had three children Nicholas, Cortlandt and Katharine.

Abby moved to the Boston area in 1995, to follow her fondness of learning and devotion of helping others by attending Boston College Social Work Master’s Program. Being a social worker was a lifelong passion of hers. Abby always placed others before herself. She worked with several organizations in Boston and surrounding areas helping veterans, homeless people and children. Her continued dedication helping others led her to advocating for the elderly working for Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services in Somerville as the clinical director of homecare.

Abby often spoke of the Vineyard. It’s wonder, mystique and beauty drew her back for the final years of her life. She took great pleasure in reconnecting with friends, meeting new people, and spending joyous time with family. Martha’s Vineyard was her home where she found peace and comfort unparalleled to elsewhere. Abby is survived by her son Nicholas Cammann, fiancé Anna Corrado and their children Henry and Luca Cammann; son Cortlandt Cammann; daughter Katharine Cammann and fiancé Michael Cadman. She is also survived by her brother Henry Patterson and partner Jeanne Herb; sister Lucy Patterson Cox and husband Peter Cox; brother Michael Patterson and wife Meg Patterson; and many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and cousins She is predeceased by her parents Henry Stuart Patterson II and Suzanne Virden Patterson.

In lieu of flowers Abby’s family would like donations to be sent to Boston Healthcare for the Homeless https://www.bhchp.org/make-gift or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Abby Patterson to Dr. Lakshmi Nayak’s Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.