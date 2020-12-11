Mansion House installs leaching field

Updated 3 pm

Groundwater that was being pumped into the town’s sewer system illegally is now being diverted into a new leaching field installed at the Mansion House Inn, Josh Goldstein, the hotel’s manager, confirmed in an email to The Times.

“Mansion House has continued to work with the knowledge and approval of the Town of Tisbury to resolve the groundwater issue,” Goldstein wrote. “With the assistance of our engineers and the town, the project has been completed.”

In an email town administrator Jay Grande confirmed the work by engineer Reid Silva of Vineyard Land Survey and Engineering, the hotel’s contractor, was completed.

Edmund Coletta, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), wrote in an email Friday that his agency hasn’t been notified of the project’s completion. “We had been informed that a new storm drainage system (the ‘leaching’ system to which you refer) was being constructed.”

The town first discovered the illegal sewer hookup during a visit to the hotel in May. Last month, the town updated the state Department of Environmental Protection on the issue.

Groundwater that infiltrates the hotel and is used in a geothermal heating system was being pumped into the town sewer system at an estimated 15,000 gallons per day. Because the town bills sewer users based on water usage, the Mansion House was not paying for that additional flow into the wastewater treatment plant.

In a previous interview, Goldstein, who is a member of the town’s sewer advisory committee, was unable to say how the hookup to the town system came to be or how long the groundwater has been pumped into the town system. In May, the Mansion House briefly attempted to divert the groundwater into another leaching system on the hotel property, but it was quickly overwhelmed causing street flooding in the area.

Town records show the Mansion House paid $89,653 in sewer fees in 2019, an average of 22,413 per quarter.

Updated with a comment from the DEP.