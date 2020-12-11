Nine new COVID cases at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and TestMV has not reported any new cases because the Quest site was down Friday. There was also one new symptomatically diagnosed COVID-19 patient, according to a report from the Island boards of health.

The new cases come on the heels of the Island having 19 cases the previous day, tied for the highest single day of cases during the pandemic. A COVID-19 patient was also admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

In total, the hospital has tested 8,949 patients. Of those, 286 have tested positive, 8,618 negative, and 45 pending results.

As of Thursday, TestMV has tested 25,081, with 23,531 negative, 125 positive, and 1,425 pending results. Aquinnah is also conducting testing — 346 people have been tested with no positives, 343 negative results, and three pending results.

In an expanded report on Friday, the Island boards of health reported that of 62 recent cases — 29 were symptomatic, 26 were asymptomatic, and seven are unknown. Of those cases 58 rare still being followed by public health officials and four are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

The Island is in the midst of its sixth week of a surge in cases following Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 312 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

Of all the Island’s 390 confirmed cases tested since March, 205 are female and 194 are male. Of those, 98 are in their 30s, 73 are in their 20s, 60 are in their 50s, 60 are in their 40s, 64 are younger than 20, 28 are in their 60s, and 14 are older than 70.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. One new probable case Friday makes for 29 total probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and seven have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 15 are female and 14 are male. There are seven in their 60s, seven in their 20s, six in their 50s, four in their 40s, two younger than 20, and three older than 70.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising or staying at high numbers. On Friday, the Department of Public Health reported 5,475 positive cases with a 5.72 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide continues to climb as well, with an estimated 65,741 active cases statewide. The state saw 47 new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 11,257 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 82.