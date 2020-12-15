Morning Glory gets compost grant

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is awarding Morning Glory Farm in Edgartown a $41,250 grant through the Agricultural Composting Improvement Program (ACIP) to construct a compost pad.

The grant is part of $185,000 given to six farms across Massachusetts to support improvements in agricultural composting practices and facilitate on-farm compost use, according to a press release from the department.

“As healthy soils are fundamental to the success of agriculture in Massachusetts, this funding will improve the viability and sustainability of Commonwealth farms,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said in the release. “The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to support these local farms and promote the growth of agricultural composting.”

The ACIP program is a competitive grant program that helps farms fund equipment to improve composting.

“Farms on Cape Cod and the Islands are applying innovative composting practices that make them even more essential to our local, sustainable food system,” State Senator Julian Cyr, D-Truro, said in the release. “I am grateful that their efforts are recognized accordingly and that their work is receiving the support it needs to thrive for many seasons to come.”