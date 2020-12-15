Ten new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of health announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday — a day after the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health announced 25 new cases over the weekend.

Of the new cases, five come from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and five from TestMV.

In total, the hospital has administered 9,188 tests since March. Of those, 309 have tested positive, 8,876 negative, and three pending results. One COVID-19 patient is being hospitalized at the hospital.

As of Tuesday, TestMV has tested 25,733, with 24,248 negative, 137 positive, and 1,348 pending results. Aquinnah is also conducting testing — 348 people have been tested with no positives, 346 negative results, and two pending results.

An expanded Island COVID report on Friday showed that of 62 recent cases — 29 were symptomatic, 26 were asymptomatic, and seven are unknown. Of those cases 58 are still being followed by public health officials and four are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation.

Due to some individuals testing positive at both the hospital and the TestMV site, the total number of positives does not equal the number of positives added from each testing site, resulting in a discrepancy.

The new cases consisted of three females and seven males of which three were in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 20s, and one in their 50s.

Of all the Island’s 434 confirmed cases tested since March, 220 are female and 214 are male. Of those, 108 are in their 30s, 76 are in their 20s, 66 are in their 50s, 63 are in their 40s, 71 are younger than 20, 34 are in their 60s, and 16 are older than 70.

The Island is now in its seventh week of a spike in cases following Oct. 26, when public health officials reported a cluster of cases linked to a wedding at the Lambert’s Cove Inn. Since then, the Island has seen 339 cases of COVID-19 — more than all the cases reported on the Island between March and Oct. 25 combined.

The boards of health are also keeping track of probable cases. One new probable case Tuesday makes for 30 total probable cases reported on the Island. Of those, 22 received positive antibody tests, and eight have been symptomatically diagnosed. Of those, 15 are female and 15 are male. There are seven in their 60s, seven in their 20s, six in their 50s, four in their 40s, two younger than 20, and three older than 70, and one in their 30s.

Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded with Massachusetts residents Tuesday to celebrate the holidays with household members only.

Baker noted the “significant increases” in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It has put a significant strain on our health care community,” Baker said at a press conference.

According to Baker, 10 days before Thanksgiving, the state was averaging 2,500 new cases per day. Now thirteen days after the holiday that number has nearly doubled to 4,800 cases per day. In the past three weeks, ICU patients have increased by 73 percent, hospitalizations increased by 93 percent, and deaths have increased by 84 percent.

Baker asked residents to reverse that trend for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s.

“I’m here today to say that we really can’t have them be the kind of consequential event that Thanksgiving has been here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.

The surge in cases is happening statewide, with confirmed cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths rising or staying at high numbers. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 3,572 new positive cases with a 5.71 percent seven-day positivity rate. The number of active cases statewide continues to climb as well, with an estimated 72,883 active cases statewide. The state saw 37 new deaths reported Monday, for a total of 11,388 statewide. The average age of those deaths is 82.

The state also rolled back to phase three step one of the state’s reopening plan as of Sunday. The rollback has reduced outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people, outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people will require notification to the board of health, indoor theaters and performance venues, and indoor recreation will be required to be closed to the public. Capacity for museums, libraries, offices, retail stores, and gyms has been reduced from 50 to 40 percent. In offices and gyms, people must wear masks at all times when not in their own workspace or alone.

At restaurants all patrons must wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking, restaurants can seat no more than six people per table, and restaurants must impose a 90 minute time limit on tables.