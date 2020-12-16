Edgartown: Library home delivery

By the time you all read this, I should be the happiest Mama Bear around. My boy is due home this week on leave for a couple of weeks and I am so excited. As it gets closer, it gets even harder to contain myself. He has already made his requests for certain meals and “real food,” which I’m more than happy to oblige. And Amelia and I have waited to put up the tree and decorate it until he gets home. Quarantining, scary movies, holiday movies, yummy food, and my babes under one roof for the first time in forever. Joy and happiness abound, even in these weird COVID times.

Speaking of Christmas trees, where did they all go this year? I’m pretty sure we always get our tree on Christmas in Edgartown weekend but they were quite elusive this weekend. After four stops, we finally found one. It is the tiniest little tree, which given that we live in a tiny house, isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But we have a lot of ornaments, many of which are heavy. It will be interesting to see if our little tree can hold them up. When I mentioned the tree shopping experience to my brother, he pointed out that the lack of trees could correlate to more people being on the Island this year. It certainly seems like a valid idea.

It’s a quiet birthday week here this week. I’ve only got two birthday wishes to send out this week, to Jacob Gundersen, who turned 21 on Dec. 14, and to Alex Vasiliades on Dec. 16.

Superintendent Matt D’Andrea announced that Dec. 23 is a fully remote learning day for all Island students. It is a half day, but with staggered starts and transportation challenges, remote was deemed the logical plan for the day, providing more contact time between teachers and kids.

As I was looking for things to share in this week’s column, I visited the Edgartown library website. I see that along with offering contactless pickup, they are also offering home delivery services on Thursday for Edgartown patrons who can’t get to the library. You can fill out an online application for home delivery at bit.ly/3mkEGU0 or call 508-627-4221 for more information. They also now offer free online live tutoring with Brainfuse HelpNow. According to HelpNow’s website “Patrons access real-time assistance through the intuitive Brainfuse online classroom. Brainfuse tutors are trained to not provide answers, but to help users master a problem’s underlying academic concepts. Brainfuse offers tutoring and homework help services in Spanish for all subjects offered in English.” Access to Brainfuse HelpNow has been made possible by a generous grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation. The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation provides philanthropic support for nonprofit community service organizations. The Foundation supports non-profit organizations that enhance the societal and economic development in the communities Martha’s Vineyard Bank serves.

Santa is visiting the Edgartown library as well, weather permitting, on Dec. 19 between 2 and 4 pm. Be sure to bring your letter to Santa, who will hand-deliver it to the North Pole. This event will be held outside (weather permitting) in the Children’s Room garden space. Socially distanced photo ops will be available. All visitors must wear a mask. Santa will be practicing social distancing guidelines for this event.

My brother and sister and I played a fun game the other night. Generally, the way that starts is my brother declares “This is the game we’re going to play” and Pam and I jump in. This week’s fun was that we were just going to text names of people from M.V. history, basically locals who were well known or significant. We had a blast digging deep into our memories for teachers and coaches, or town fathers (and mothers), law enforcement, business owners. It was such fun to come up with some deeply buried names and remember people from our youth. I wonder if our generation will be so memorable to today’s kids.

Have a great weekend full of good cheer and happiness. Drive or walk around and look at Christmas lights if you can. Sing some carols. Enjoy some music. Watch some holiday movies or shows. Spend some quality family time together if possible and be joyous. Stay healthy. Wash your hands and wear your masks. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Stay safe.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.