Mansion House triple-matches donations to food pantry

The Mansion House in Tisbury presented a $1,500 check to the Island Food Pantry after triple-matching all employee donations.

Hotel owner Susan Goldstein told The Times she and her staff are thankful to have been able to stay open during a strenuous time for businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry.

“We are really just so thankful to have been able to weather this COVID storm, so we wanted to give our staff an opportunity to also express their thanks and support for those who have less, to those who haven’t been able to put food on their table,” Goldstein said.

Although Goldstein said there wasn’t a huge number of donations, the money provided to the pantry is “just a heartfelt, small dent in what the needs of the Vineyard are right now.”

“People were out of work for a while, and are trying to hold it together. As the Pantry says, ‘No one should go hungry on the Vineyard,’” she continued.

As a business that has been lucky enough to stay open during the pandemic closures, Goldstein said, the Mansion House wanted to give back to the community that supported them through tough times, “and think about those people who haven’t been as lucky.”

“Through no fault of their own, people have lost their employment or their source of income,” Goldstein added. “The decrees that came down from Governor Baker that mandated closing affected people who maybe were the least able to afford that closing.”