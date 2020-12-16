Pop-up times deux

1 of 10

If you’ve already checked off everyone on your Christmas list, maybe it’s time to consider giving yourself something special. The Workshop Gallery might just be the place to go to pick up something truly unique from one of the resident artists, or browse the variety of crafts offered by special guests who have been invited to participate in the gallery’s pop-up Holiday Shop. While you’re there, you can also stop by the Althea Designs studio next door to shop for hand-blocked prints and laser-etched creations at a variety of price points.

The Workshop is a collaboration among four artists — Elysha Joy Roberts (jewelry and paper/metal sculpture), Ray Ewing (photography), Wil Sideman (glass and mixed-media sculpture), and Trish Ginter of Frock (handmade clothing). The gallery hosts periodic shows of the members’ work, as well as exhibits including other artists. For the holiday pop-up, the Workshop will showcase a variety of giftable items, including oil paintings and prints from Walker T. Roman, handwoven dishtowels, blankets, and more by Susie Zell of Starling Studio, hand-sewn children’s toys from Noepe Design, live plants, microgreen kits, pottery, and cards from Plant Post M.V., and original paintings and prints by Danielle Mulcahy. More artists will be added over time.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Workshop will host an outdoor bagel pickup/shopping event with Fantzye Bakery, along with a gallerywide sale, and a raffle for a handmade holiday gift basket.

All four of the gallery/studio’s members create truly unique, contemporary work. According to the Workshop’s mission statement, “The primary function of our space is for artists to create and realize their work. The Gallery showcases work across media and disciplines. With a focus on new and experimental work, we curate exhibitions and events that may otherwise be underrepresented or missed by our local community.”

Vineyard native Elysha Roberts crafts unique statement jewelry and sculptural pieces using handmade paper, clay, and precious metals. Born on the Vineyard, Roberts draws inspiration for her delicate, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect on ocean life, botanicals, and other organic forms. Roberts has won numerous awards for her wearable art creations, and has shown her work in galleries around the U.S. and in Europe. In her artist’s statement she writes, “My work conveys ambiguity in form, material, and experience because while nothing is implicit, it remains inherently familiar.”

There’s nothing typical about photographer Ray Ewing’s images. During the course of his travels around the U.S., he has captured unexpected images that tend to find beauty, wit, and personality to what others might overlook or dismiss. Ewing, who currently teaches photography at two colleges in California, has been honored with many awards, has had his work included in shows across the U.S., and has been featured in multiple publications.

Wil Eldridge Sideman creates unusual sculptural pieces combining handblown or hand-cast glass, wood, and other elements. His work has been featured in exhibits around the world, from Beijing to Scotland to New York City. According to his website, “Sideman’s work is a sculptural approach to analyzing the world around him. Through glass and mixed media, Sideman investigates ideas dealing with identity, location, community and time.”

Trish Ginter’s Frock line of clothing is all made from recycled fabrics and organic, ethically sourced materials. She will be offering a variety of designs for women and children.

While visiting the Workshop pop-up, make sure to stop by Althea Designs next door. Along with her popular woodblock prints, Althea Freeman-Miller has also started making 3D laser-cut designs, and now offers very affordable unmounted examples of some of her most popular prints.

Holiday Shop at the Workshop Gallery and Althea Designs is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, through Christmas Eve at 32 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven. Keep up to date on what the Workshop offers, or shop virtually with curbside pickup, by checking in on Instagram @theworkshopmv.