Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 7 – 11, 2020

AQUINNAH

Dec. 7, SCLN LLC sold a lot on Jeffers Way to Matthew Charles Long and Mary Delyn Long for $545,000.

CHILMARK

Dec. 8, Nevada Map Real Estate LLC a/k/a Map Real Estate LLC sold 18 Greenhouse Ln. to Paul E. Darrow and Jodi Darrow for $575,000.

EDGARTOWN

Dec. 7, James E. Dixon and Tanja A. Dixon sold 115 South Summer St. to Robert Loigman and Lynda Loigman for $4,625,000.

Dec. 8, Warrior Capital Corp., holder of a mortgage from Katama South Holdings LLC, sold 11 Jordon Way to 11 Jordan Way LLC for $1,250,000.

Dec. 9, Jo-Ann Resendes and Irene M. Resendes sold 15 Bold Meadow Ln. to Michael Sweeney and Margaret Sweeney for $1,040,000.

Dec. 10, Melissa Thorkilsen, Personal Representative of the estate of John T. Chirgwin, sold 37 Simpsons Ln. to Allan Green and Janet Green for $2,595,000.

Dec. 11, Mariners Way LLC sold 1 Mariners Landing Unit 1 to Patricia Marie Lyman for $670,000.

Dec. 11, Gregory Allen Smith and Tamara S. Smith sold 14 Crafts Field Way to Richard B. Worley, Roberto Sella, and Richard G. Worley, trustees of the Irrevocable Deed of Trust of Richard B. Worley, for Richard G. Worley for $1,670,000.

Dec. 11, Jason M. Frazier sold 56 Crocker Dr. to Eileen Schaney and Dennis M. Schaney, trustees of the Eileen Schaney Revocable Trust and Dennis M. Schaney Revocable Trust, for $1,800,000.

Dec. 11, Barry Lundgren sold 52 Fuller St. to Samuel Allen Hamood, trustee of the Samuel Allen Hamood Revocable Trust, and Melissa Jean Hamood, trustee of the Melissa Jean Hamood Revocable Trust, for $6,500,000.

Dec. 11, Ellen Blodgett, trustee of 23 Jernigan Ave. Realty Trust, sold 23 Jernegan Ave. to Jocelyn Elliott and Sean Duart for $425,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Dec. 7, Richard McNulty and Jane McNulty sold 32 Beach Rd. to Alexander M. Mason for $585,000.

Dec. 10, William Nebus and Wendy Nebus sold 15 Bay View Ave. to Thomas Zinno for $300,000.

Dec. 10, 18 School Street LLC sold 18 School St. to Finbarr Sheehan and Emily Ingardia for $945,000.

Dec. 11, William Taber Ferris III, trustee of Madison Avenue Realty trust, sold a lot on Madison Ave. to Donald E. Kaufman and Valerie R. Kaufman for $700,000.

Dec. 11, Copper Properties Partners LLC sold 18 Paddock Rd. to Patrick B. Senatus for $2,300,000.

TISBURY

Dec. 7, Norma Valenti sold 36 Circuit Ave. to Nathaniel Torrence and Luiza Mouzinho for $575,000.

WEST TISBURY

Dec. 7, Scott M. Caskey and Charlotte Caskey sold 21 Sarita Walker Rd. to Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil for $3,900,000.

Dec. 9, Dianne E. Powers sold 91 Music St. to Roger D. Marmet and Elizabeth T. Marmet for $1,900,000.

Dec. 10, David C. Blackman Jr. and Jason Blackman sold 114 Waldrons Bottom Road to Ina Lindenschmidt for $950,000.

Dec. 10, James Kitchenman Coyne III and Helen Mercer Coyne, trustees of the Coyne Revocable Living Trust, sold 42 Looks Pond Way to H. Edward Lehrman and Carol A. Lehrman, trustees of the Lehrman Family 2005 Revocable Trust, for $1,900,000.