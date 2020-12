Santa Claus is expected at the West Tisbury Fire Station at 454 State Road on Sunday, Dec. 20. Santa is coming at the invitation of West Tisbury’s Fire and Police departments and Tri-Town Ambulance, and is expected to stay from 1 to 3 pm.

West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella III said bays will be open, so parents can drive through for kids to see Santa without leaving their vehicles.