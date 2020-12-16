Winter Street Gallery offers a winter exhibit

1 of 9

“The Winter Exhibition” at Winter Street Gallery in Edgartown opened last week, and will continue through Dec. 23. The end-of-year presentation features editions, drawings, sculptures, and photographs by more than 30 modern and contemporary artists. The exhibit includes works by Carol Bove, Raoul Dufy, Jackie Furtado, Ella Kruglyanskaya, Fred Tomaselli, Ann Weathersby, and Franz West, along with ceramics by local artist Micah Thanhauser from Merry Farm Pottery, prints by Alexander Calder, Richard Prince, and Carol Bove, and beautiful handwoven rugs by young New England artist Rebecca Claire Ford.

“Our last show, ‘A Zigzag Over Essence,’ ended Oct. 25, and after closing for the month of November, we are presenting a salon-style exhibition that will run through Dec. 23,” explained Winter Street Gallery co-founder Ingrid Lundgren. “We are pleased to announce our return next year, with our first exhibition of the season opening in May 2021. The exhibition will additionally coincide with the launch of a new publishing branch of our gallery, Winter Street Books.”

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 5 pm, and by appointment. Visit winterstreetgallery.com, or call 401-602-1702 for more information. Maximum capacity in the space is 10 people, and masks are required.