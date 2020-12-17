An opportunity to serve

To the Editor:

On behalf of our county, the Dukes County Commissioners are soliciting applications for the following appointments: Dukes County Regional Housing Authority (one seat representing Oak Bluffs), three-year term; Airport Commission (two seats), three-year terms each; Associate Commissioner for Disabled, one-year term; Associate Commissioner for Youth, one-year term; Cape & Vineyard Electric Cooperative representative, two-year term; Dukes County Health Council (approximately 16 seats), two-year terms each; Dukes County Personnel Board, three-year term; Cape Cod Municipal Health Group alternate, two-year term (requires off-island travel).



We sincerely hope that many will think about a way to serve our community. To apply, go to dukescounty.org, and find, “volunteer” under the community tab. Fill out the short application and return via email or mail to county manager Martina Thornton using the addresses on the application. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Please let Ms. Thornton know if you have any questions at 508-696-3840, and again, we strongly encourage everyone to consider these critical positions within our county government. Thank you to those in our community who have stepped up to serve. We do better when we work together.



Tristan Israel, chairperson

Dukes County Commission