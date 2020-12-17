Storm cancels morning ferries; delays newspaper

1 of 3

A winter storm packing snow and powerful winds has delayed the print edition of The Martha’s Vineyard Times from being delivered to the Island. Watch for The Times in your mailbox on Friday.

The Chappy Ferry is shut down due to flooding on the roadway, according to a text message from Edgartown. The service will likely resume at 5 pm, the text message states.

Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority has canceled the following ferries due to the weather:

M/V KATAMA 5:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 6:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 6:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V MARTHA’S VINEYARD 7:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 6:00AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V ISLAND HOME 7:00AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 8:35AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V KATAMA 9:50AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

M/V KATAMA 12:20PM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole