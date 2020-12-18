Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: It’s that time of year again

1 of 8

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha's Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha's Vineyard Buyer Agents.

Not many people would think about buying their partner the gift of real estate on Martha’s Vineyard. When you think about it though, why not? For about $800,000 you could have an Oscar Heyman, one-of-a-kind, exotic gem delivered every other month of 2021 from Neiman-Marcus … or a waterview building lot on Martha’s Vineyard. A buildable lot might be the safest way to go rather than a home your partner may detest. For about the same costs you could have a home in need of serious renovation, or for many millions, a luxury waterfront estate.

With 137 single-family homes for sale on the Vineyard, the decision will be easier for buyers who can be overwhelmed by too many choices. Yes, prices are higher this year as with almost all years, and the least expensive, livable, three-bedroom, two-bath home is $658,000 (fortunately very cute and recently renovated). Do your part to make this the best year for Martha’s Vineyard real estate.

I start today’s list with a home that has access to and winter waterviews of Lagoon Pond: 26 Cronig Avenue in Vineyard Haven, priced at $895,000. It may be a stretch to call it “waterview” but is a unique home on a secluded hilltop location and a five-minute drive to town.

77 North Neck on Chappy, priced at $4,995,000, sits on six acres with a private dock with wide views of Edgartown Harbor and Nantucket Sound.

85 Little Homers Pond, priced at $5,495,000, includes 1,200 feet of shared ocean beach. The main building site features views over Big Homers Pond, the dunes, the Atlantic, and westerly views up the south shore of the Island.

13 Oxcart Road, priced at $2,600,000, is my idea of an Island vacation. Move from your bed to the deck and have coffee looking out over your beach and contemplate when to make the 100 yard walk to that beach.

64 Dike Bridge Road, priced at $1,800,000, provides direct access to Poucha Pond with water views from your deck. There is no better spot for swimming, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and star gazing on Martha’s Vineyard.

2 Rockrose Path is an opportunity to move right in or build your Island dream home with ocean views on an acre and a half. Also available for sale is access to a deeded, private Atlantic Ocean beach with dock at Thumb Cove.

5 Briggs Road is an opportunity to build the house of your dreams in a location that offers swimming and boating with access by boat to the Land Bank barrier beach. The 9.2 acre site offers up-island privacy but is only 10 minutes to town.

9 Boldwater Road is another blank slate to create your waterfront family compound. You will have views across the pond and boating access to an Atlantic Ocean beach. The association includes two tennis courts and is just minutes to downtown Edgartown.

The Lagoon-front land on Howard Street provides the opportunity, when combined with the neighboring extraordinary Victorian home that sits on a bluff overlooking the Lagoon at 87 Bellevue Avenue, to create a waterfront family compound with easy access to town, the Steamship, and water views that go on forever for generations of family gatherings.

