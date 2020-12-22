Edgartown unveils new website

The town of Edgartown unveiled a new streamlined design for its town website Monday evening.

The town’s IT manager Adam Darack told selectmen the old site was starting to become outdated and it was time for the town to take advantage of new technology.

Some of the notable changes are a mobile-friendly design, a town calendar with agendas clearly listed, email subscriptions for meeting notifications, and a cemetery plot search tool.

“I don’t think a website is ever finished,” Darack said. “I’m looking for feedback. We’re putting this out there, nothing’s perfect, nothing’s ever really done so if there’s something someone wants to see…I definitely want to hear from people.”

In other business, selectmen unanimously approved the commercial oyster season in Sengekontacket for Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Limits will be set at 10, 100 limit oyster bags a day, the same as last year, with harvest allowed Monday through Friday 7 am to 4:30 pm. The season will end on March 31, 2021.

“It’ll probably start out slow,” shellfish constable Paul Bagnall said. “But it’ll give the commercial guys the chance to test the market and get some oysters in the local market for Christmas so I hope everyone has a good one.”