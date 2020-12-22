Hospital releases COVID PSA video

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Island’s boards of health have released a public service announcement video on the hospital’s website.

“If there’s one thing for certain when times are tough, Islanders step up to help one another,” Tisbury health agent Maura Valley says in the video’s opening. “This is one of those times. COVID-19 is here and we need to help prevent the further spread of the virus.”

The video is featured in both English and Portuguese. It features various public health officials and hospital doctors and staff warning of the spread of COVID-19 and ways to prevent it such as wearing masks, social distancing, and proper hand washing.