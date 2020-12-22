SSA issues travel alert for Christmas Eve

The Steamship Authority is monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that has the potential to disrupt service. Based on current forecasts, high winds in the area could cause canceations on both routes as early as the afternoon of December 24, 2020, and through the day on Christmas, December 25, 2020. The exact timing of the storm is uncertain, but current forecasts include wind gusts of 50 mph-55 mph across the entire region. Please plan accordingly if you were expecting to travel on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/Boston .

To change or modify a reservation, visit the SSA’s website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call our Reservation Office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.