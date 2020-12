1 of 3

Go for a stroll with soft and gentle alpaca and learn the basics of safely handling them, where they come from, and why they are important to us. One person can walk with the lead alpaca, or two or more people can share one. Children under 14 are welcome with an attending parent or guardian. The walks are available most days through Dec. 31. To register, visit bit.ly/walkalpaca, or call 508-693-5554.