Have fun at the Little House Café’s Holiday Spectacular at The Cove. The mini-golf course includes a snow machine, music, and festive lights. To warm up, there are hot beverages, soups, and baked goods. This popup at 386 State Rd. in Vineyard Haven is open every day through Dec. 31 from 4 – 9 pm, and the proceeds benefit the Island Food Pantry. To learn more, call 202-492-3072.