Slough Farm hosts comics workshop with Paul Karasik

Slough Farm in Edgartown has announced a new workshop with New Yorker cartoonist, international educator, and local storyteller Paul Karasik. Titled “Tales of the Vineyard with Paul Karasik,” the workshop will run every Wednesday between Jan. 13 and March 3, on Zoom and at Slough Farm when/if safety permits.

Everyone has a Vineyard story: a fishing trip and what it taught you, the loss of your favorite Islander, a magical summer. The workshop invites participants to consider telling that Vineyard story through comics.

Comics are a lively and powerful means of storytelling, according to a press release — precise combinations of words and pictures that explain the hard-to-explain in ways that neither can do alone. Karasik’s work and methodology illustrates this principle, making visible the scenes and characters that make the Island what it is, the release says.

Once a week for eight weeks, participants will craft their own Vineyard-themed stories into a multi-page comic under Karasik’s guidance. Starting on Zoom on Jan. 13, participants will meet weekly to learn and workshop their progress. Topics include pacing a story and laying out panels and lettering, designing scenes and characters, and developing ideas into stories. Students will work closely with one another and the instructor, the release states, “to cultivate an honest and fun classroom environment conducive to creativity and community.”

Creating comics does not require fine art skills, only willingness to draw, an internet connection, and a pencil and paper. The workshop is limited to 12 participants ages 21 and up, as adult themes may be discussed. Tuition is available at a sliding scale.

To learn more and apply, visit Slough Farm’s programs page at sloughfarm.org/programs/tales-of-the-vineyard-a-comics-workshop.