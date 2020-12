Enjoy a walk through the grounds of the West Tisbury library and the Field Gallery to read a wintertime story. Pages from the picture book “Snowmen at Night,” by Caralyn Buehner, are posted at least 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. You can take a stroll on any day through Jan. 4, and remember to wear a mask. For more information, call the library at 508-693-3366, or email mlawson@clamsnet.org.