Tisbury: Sending Christmas cards

Heard on Main Street: I’ve learned so much from my mistakes, I’m thinking of making a few more.

Thanks to all of you who let me know where to find the masks with Red Sox on them. You are always there when I need you. You can’t imagine how much that means to me.

These times affect all of us and in many different ways. When I notice how much the unending Covid issues are bothering me, I remind myself to count my blessings. So I am sharing this quote by Willem Kuykem from “Mindful” magazine with you.

“As you go about your day, be … mindful of how you are touching and being touched by the world.” Take an instant to pause and remember those moments.

Happily, I realized I could count several special moments in just the past few days, if I just take the time to do it. Take a deep breath and think about the many times you may have missed appreciating what has brightened your day.

Brightening is something all our days can use right now with sunset seeming to come in the middle of the afternoon. Does anyone else forget to turn on the porch light when you leave in mid-afternoon?

I find this a very strange year in yet another way. I actually used up every one of our holiday cards this year. I don’t think that has ever happened to me before. Usually we bought cards in the summer at Christmas Tree Shops, so easy with a wide selection. Then sometimes we forgot we had done that so we’d get more. We even bought some of the boxed cards at the Post Office. One I especially enjoyed, sadly just sent off the very last one. It pictured a sweet baby penguin wearing a red scarf nestled into soft white snow. The message was lovely: “Hope everything is cozy in your little corner of the world.” It made me feel cozy as well.

Of course, the most beautiful cards are those drawn and painted by talented friends. My envy sparks, but it cannot dim the warmth and pleasure each of these treasures gives me. Many of us on Island know how special we are when we can enjoy the original quilt photographed on a special card, created each year by Polly Friedrichs.

I do admire the thoughtful people who schedule family photos early enough to get them in the mail to share for the holidays. That has never been our thing. But this year my nephew sent a delightful picture saying they thought I may have forgotten what they looked like because they haven’t seen me in so long. Yes, another sunny spot.

I found a lot of photo cards my mother left that had been sent by my friends at Christmas. She had saved every one. It took a little time to find the right addresses and to return all those photos to the senders. Many were surprised that she kept them for so many years, and some were very grateful because they hadn’t kept them all.

In my running out of cards, I had to send email cards and was forced to squash my long letter into a brief message to go with it. That worked well. Almost everyone replied because it is made so easy by jacquielawson.com.

The Christmas cactus that normally blooms on Thanksgiving has just come into its own, dripping pretty red blossoms over the side of the pot. Long dark evenings seem to have a lot to do with that. There, another moment.

Heard on Main Street: Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

