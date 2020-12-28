Farm Neck Foundation announces $121,000 in grants

The Farm Neck Foundation has announced their annual grants for 2020, totaling $121,591.

The grants varied in amount and went to 18 different Island organizations. The Farm Neck Foundation is an independent charitable corporation created by Farm Neck Golf Club that provides charitable assistance to Martha’s Vineyard organizations. The grants are as follows:

$31,145 to Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society for Funds to Support the Geese Population Control Project.

$10,000 to the Red Stocking Fund for funding for the Kerry Alley Endowment.

$15,000 to MVYRadio to support a capital campaign to purchase a building to house the radio station.

$3,000 to ACEMV for funds to support a fertilizer and pesticide technical training course.

$4,000 to Media Voices for Children for funding for a child labor and human slavery curriculum for Island students and the purchase of a new iMAC computer.

$2,000 to Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary to fund the cost of materials to improve entrance and walkways to the Nature Center.

$1,500 to Second Chance Animal Rescue for funding for renovations to the Animal Adoption Area.

$5,000 to Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group to fund financial assistance to Islanders undergoing cancer treatment.

$11,736 to Island Food Pantry for funds to purchase a walk-in freezer.

$3,750 to Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard to fund all non-organizational personnel costs associated with the Educate and Engage survey and workshops.

$10,000 to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard for funds to support the respite care program.

$5,000 to Island Elderly Housing for funding to support the operation of the Blueberry Van Program

$1,400 to MV Sharks Baseball Foundation for funds to purchase two batting cages.

$5,000 to Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club for funding to support the Club’s Remote Learning Enrichment Program and After School Program.

$2,400 to Seven Hills Foundation to fund a 32-week music therapy program.

$4,160 Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living for funding to support the Functional Fitness Program.

$4,000 to BioDiversityWorks to fund the purchase of wildlife trail cameras

and supporting equipment.